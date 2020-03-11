Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins will cut Reshad Jones at the start of the new league year next week on March 18th. Releasing Jones means the Dolphins will carry $10.2 million of dead salary cap space for this upcoming season and open up $5.3 million of cap space.

Per @AdamHBeasley of the Miami Herald the Miami Dolphins are cutting Reshad Jones pic.twitter.com/CN06VNnaNI — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 11, 2020

Can confirm the Dolphins are cutting Reshad Jones, who was set to count $15.6 million against the cap. He will carry a $10.2 million dead cap charge now. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 11, 2020

We will have more on this story as it develops.

