Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Miami Dolphins will cut Reshad Jones at the start of the new league year next week on March 18th. Releasing Jones means the Dolphins will carry $10.2 million of dead salary cap space for this upcoming season and open up $5.3 million of cap space.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

 

