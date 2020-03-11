On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have a ton of topics to talk about concerning the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the Miami Herald article stating the Dolphins love Joe Burrow. We go over whether it’s possible for the Dolphins to trade up to the #1 overall spot to get Burrow. And if yes, what would it take. We also talk about the compensatory picks the NFL passed out and what Miami got and what this means overall with their draft picks next month. Also on this show we talk about numerous free agent players on the open market and I give my thoughts on which players I think the Dolphins should be interested in and which players to avoid.

