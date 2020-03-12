On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have Part 2 of our Miami Dolphins draft preview. Where we go over all of the wide receivers and tight ends in this 2020 draft class with our draft expert Dante Collinelli from bluechipscouting.com. Also on today’s show we talk about the news that Miami has cut Reshad Jones. The move won’t be official until the new league year begins on March 18th, but the Dolphins have formally announced the move and we tell you why this was the right move to make for the Dolphins organization moving forward.

