On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about five free agents that are being rumored/linked to the Miami Dolphins once free agency start. Three are offensive linemen and two are cornerbacks. We give you our thoughts on them and if they are good fits for the Fins. We also tell you about Justin Herbert’s pro day and what Miami asked him to do and did it increase Miami’s level of interest in him? Also we go over the news of Miami not picking up Daniel Kilgore’s option and what that means with the offensive line and is Albert Wilson and his bloated contract the next domino set to fall prior to free agency. All of this and more on a jam packed DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.

