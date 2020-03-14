On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the news that broke Friday that the Dolphins rushed in running back JK Dobbins and quarterback Jordan Love for pre-draft visits just before the NFL deadline of Friday night stopping all pre-draft visits due to the coronavirius. Did the Dolphins show their cards? Or is this a smokescreen? We also go in depth about the new NFL CBA which we will know by midnight tonight if it will pass or fail and go into effect. We tell you about all of the changes coming with that. And we close out the show debating whether Cam Wake and Reshad Jones should be in the Dolphins Honor Roll/Ring of Honor.

