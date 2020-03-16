Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network the Dolphins have agreed to terms with CB Byron Jones of the Dallas Cowboys. The deal will make Jones the highest paid cornerback in the NFL per reports. The deal is for 5 years, $82.5 million with $57 million guaranteed, and $40 million guaranteed in the first two years. Jones was the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas was unable to sign him due to the fact they have to franchise tag Dak Prescott and are also trying to re-sign Amari Cooper.

The duo of Xavien and Byron gives Miami the best CB duo in the NFL today. The Dolphins secondary got a big-time player which solidifies their CB position heading into 2020. pic.twitter.com/v1cCIyAX5X — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 16, 2020

Jones only has 2 career interceptions but he is very durable and doesn’t miss many games as he has started 73 of a possible 79 games he has played in. Up until 2018 Jones was a free safety for the Cowboys but in 2018 and 2019 he moved to cornerback where he has been one of the leagues better corners. The Dolphins pairing of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones is by far the best cornerback tandem in the NFL at this time.

Dolphins, Byron Jones agree to deal to make him highest-paid CB. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/MwYPk2pYT7 — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

