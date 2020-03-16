 

Per multiple reports the Dolphins have agreed to a 3 year deal worth $8.55 million with $3 million guaranteed with safety Clayton Fejedelem. Clayton will give the Dolphins depth at safety and also be a significant addition to special teams. It is speculated that he will take over the role Walt Aikens has had on the roster in recent years.

Fejedelem has 6 starts in 64 games with the Bengals since 2016. He didn’t start at game in 2019 and has only 1 career interception. He is best known for his special teams work.

