Per multiple reports the Dolphins have agreed to a 3 year deal worth $8.55 million with $3 million guaranteed with safety Clayton Fejedelem. Clayton will give the Dolphins depth at safety and also be a significant addition to special teams. It is speculated that he will take over the role Walt Aikens has had on the roster in recent years.

Dophins agree to terms with Clayton Fejedelem https://t.co/BHDjTWRjwO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 16, 2020

Fejedelem has 6 starts in 64 games with the Bengals since 2016. He didn’t start at game in 2019 and has only 1 career interception. He is best known for his special teams work.

