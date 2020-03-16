The Dolphins and outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy agreed to terms on a deal to reunite the linebacker with his former coach Brian Flores. The deal is for 4 years and $51 million. No word on the guaranteed money at this time. Van Noy had 6.5 sacks with the Patriots last season and can get after the quarterback as well as play in space. The additions of Van Noy and Shaq Lawson today improves the Dolphins pass rush heading into the 2020 season.

Kyld Van Noy gives Miami a 3rd linebacker to put next to Baker and Raekwon to have a solid unit of starting linebackers. With Andrew Van Ginkle and Vince Beigal as the back-ups. The Dolphins linebacker corp is as good as its been in decades pic.twitter.com/Vt3NJTF8ok — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2020

Van Noy was a 2nd round pick out of BYU for the Detroit Lions in 2014. Van Noy was traded to the Patriots in the middle of the 2016 season and has been a starter with the Patriots since 2017. Van Noy fills out a linebacker group for the Dolphins that includes Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Andrew Van Ginkle, and Vince Biegel.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy to a 4-year deal worth $51M, source said. Big-time spending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

