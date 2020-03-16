

The Miami Dolphins and free agent OG Ereck Flowers agreed to terms on a 3 year deal worth $30 million with $19.5 million guaranteed. With this signing you can pencil in Flowers as the starting left guard heading into the 2020 season. Flowers allowed 2 sacks in 2019 playing the guard position.

I like the Ereck Flowers signing. I don't think Miami overpaid for him at all and it gives Miami flexibility by getting a guard who proved last year he can play at a high level there, and a swing tackle in a pinch should he need to move outside to RT/LT. pic.twitter.com/AUEUII8Rlc — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 16, 2020

This is a homecoming for Flowers who was born and raised in Miami, Florida and also went to college at The University of Miami. Flowers was drafted 9th overall in the 2015 draft by the NY Giants and struggled at the tackle position. In 2019 as a member of the Washington Redskins he played at a high level when he transitioned to the guard spot.

Ereck Flowers returns home to Miami – where he was born at went to the college at the U. Ereck Flowers pass block win rate per year:

2019 (after move to guard in Washington): 92%

2018 84%

2017 83% — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 16, 2020

