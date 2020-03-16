The Miami Dolphins and free agent OG Ereck Flowers agreed to terms on a 3 year deal worth $30 million with $19.5 million guaranteed. With this signing you can pencil in Flowers as the starting left guard heading into the 2020 season. Flowers allowed 2 sacks in 2019 playing the guard position.

 

This is a homecoming for Flowers who was born and raised in Miami, Florida and also went to college at The University of Miami. Flowers was  drafted 9th overall in the 2015 draft by the NY Giants and struggled at the tackle position. In 2019 as a member of the Washington Redskins he played at a high level when he transitioned to the guard spot.

