Per WEEI out of Boston the Miami Dolphins are very interested in signing Tom Brady to play quarterback. The ABC News Anchor out of Boston Mike Lynch is also reporting he is hearing the Dolphins are showing interest in the Patriots quarterback.

Ummmmmmmmmmmmm. BUSINESS IS ABOUT TO PICK UP https://t.co/vSiIblgG7Q — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2020

If the Dolphins were to sign Tom Brady it would mark the end of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s time in Miami and may take Miami out of the quarterback market in round 1 of this upcoming NFL draft allowing Miami to put that off for another year. Brady is 42 years old and will be 43 in August prior to the 2020 NFL Season. In 2019 Brady threw for 4057 yards, 24 TD’s and 8 INT’s.

More on this story as it develops.

