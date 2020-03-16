On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast I am joined by Luis Sung of the Five Reasons Sports Network and the Brawl Network as we preview Dolphins free agency and go over a list of players and chat about if we would like to see them signed by the Miami Dolphins. We talk about the rumor that Miami and Melvin Gordon have interest in each other if the price is right. We talk about if you would want to see Gordon sign a contract and join the Dolphins? We also give our thoughts on Joe Thuney, Jack Conklin, Chris Jones, Byron Jones, Robbie Anderson, Anthony Harris and many more players who Miami “might” have on their radar this week. We talk about the new CBA that has passed and in a 17 game season would you like to see Miami maybe play a cross-conference rival each year? Have Miami and Tampa Bay play each other every year at a neutral site? We also chat about if Miami should sign Cam Wake and have him play 1 more season for the Fins.

