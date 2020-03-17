The Dolphins got to work early on Tuesday morning agreeing to terms on a 2 year contract worth $15 million with $7.5 million guaranteed with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Ogbah was the 32nd pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs last April.

The Dolphins addition of Emmanuel Ogbah once again shows Chris Grier's efforts thus far to build up the trenches. Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, Ogbah brings in 3 players that play the edge on defense. Dolphins defensive line needed capable bodies and depth and they are adding that. pic.twitter.com/P0dpDAvyrl — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2020

Ogbah has been a productive player since entering the NFL. He has recorded 5.5, 4, 3, and 5.5 sacks in each of his first four seasons in the NFL. Ogbah only played in 10 games last year for Kansas City as he tore his pectoral muscle and was placed on IR in November. For the Dolphins this gives them another defensive end pass rusher who can get after the quarterback and pressure the quarterback. The Dolphins with the addition of Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy, and Ogbah have invested in guys who can get after the quarterback and bring pressure. These are also moves that will make it more of a challenge for Charles Harris to make this Dolphins roster in 2020.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 2-year deal worth $15M with $7.5M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

