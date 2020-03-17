The Dolphins added another linebacker on Tuesday with the singing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. They came to terms on a one year contract, terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

The Kamu Grugier-Hill signing is a sneaky good signing. More depth at linebacker which can't hurt and someone who has played for Flores before, granted for a short period of time. One year deal, so low risk, high reward pic.twitter.com/7WIh80PwLT — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 17, 2020

Grugier-Hill, played in 10 games last year for the Eagles and started 6 of those. He is 25 years old and was a 6th roudn pick by the Patriots in 2016. He has played with Brian Flores before and spent time with him there in New England. During his time in the NFL he has 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT, and 98 total tackles, 23 of which came in 2019

Former #Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, a NFL source said, confirming multiple reports. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 17, 2020

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE