The Dolphins added another linebacker on Tuesday with the singing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. They came to terms on a one year contract, terms of the deal have not been released at this time.

 

Grugier-Hill, played in 10 games last year for the Eagles and started 6 of those. He is 25 years old and was a 6th roudn pick by the Patriots in 2016. He has played with Brian Flores before and spent time with him there in New England.  During his time in the NFL he has 2 forced fumbles, 1 INT, and 98 total tackles, 23 of which came in 2019

 

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE

 