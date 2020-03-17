On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we recap Tuesday’s events with the Dolphins coming to terms with three more players. Defensive end Emmanual Ogbah, Jordan Howard, and Kamu Gruiger-Hill. We go over each players background and past and tell you how they fit into the 2020 Dolphins. We also do a big-picture overview of what Miami has done these first two days of free agency and tell you what they have left to do and what players may be on their radar still. We close the show with an Obituary to the Patriots Dynasty.

