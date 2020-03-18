The Dolphins found their new starting center and the person to replace Daniel Kilgore as on Wednesday afternoon they agreed to terms on a 1 year $4 million deal with Ted Karras. Karras was a 6th round pick in 2016 by the Patriots and this past year was his first full year of significant playing time as he played in and started 15 games for the Pats when their starting center Dave Andrews went down. Karras has also started games at right guard as well in the past.

Dolphins find their center. Upgrade and it's a "show-me" deal. If Karras does well, give him an extension. If not, move on and find another center next year. pic.twitter.com/8ayEqkqlda — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 18, 2020

Per PFF Karras ranked 18th out of 32 centers and actually has a lower PFF grade than Kilgore, but he did allow 1 less sack than Kilgore. He isn’t known for his athleticism but he did a solid job for the Patriots in 2019 and he will assume the starting center role for the Dolphins heading into 2020. With the addition of Karras and Ereck Flowers the Dolphins have upgraded their center and left guard position. With Jesse Davis playing either right tackle or right guard the Dolphins have 3/5 of their starting offensive line. They still need to find a left tackle and either a RT/RG.

Ted Karras to Miami. The center is in at 1 year, $4 million. Chris Grier keeps it rolling. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 18, 2020

The signing of Karras is a clear “SHOW-ME” type deal. A 1 year audition to prove he should be re-signed or get an extension. This signing still doesn’t stop Miami from drafting a center late in round 1 or round 2 of this upcoming April’s draft.

