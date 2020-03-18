Louis Ragone and Jim Johnson join Michael Fink to discuss our thoughts on the Miami Dolphins Free Agent class of 2020 thus far. We talk about the rest of the AFC East and laugh a little about the stinkin’ Jets. Louis explains what he thinks we need to come away with in next month’s draft.

We discuss how much is too much to spend to move up in the draft should we see the need. Louis illustrates that targeting a QB is a crapshoot.

Next, we discuss what we like and do not like about the new CBA. We ask everyone to be safe during these difficult times. We jump back into the how much is too much? We close grading free agency on a scale of 1 to 10 and roll into how much the team has improved in just a few days.

