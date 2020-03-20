From Nate “Igor” Smith (Founder/Organizer of the MetLife Takeover)

Hey guys, we need your help. All 10 employees of Slattery’s Midtown Pub are out of work for the foreseeable future and we want to help. I know a lot of people are in trouble right now, myself included, but I’d really like to see our community come together for the workers of the bar that have made Slattery’s such a great home for us.

I’d love to be able to donate $100 to each of them so our goal is at least $1,000. It’s not a ton of money but I know it will help out a mean a lot.



We will come up with some raffle prize too for people who donate but I can’t even get to Slattery’s to see what high end prizes we have to give away. Anything you can give would be amazing. Please send $ via PayPal to DolfansNYC@gmail.com.