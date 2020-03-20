The opening bell of the NFL league year has rung. The Miami Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said, “We can do whatever we want,” and the team has attacked Free Agency with a fervor that we have never seen before. It started on Monday with Ereck Flowers and highlighted by Byron Jones. With the team “wheelin’ and deelin,” it can be unsettling to fans as the team racks up the dollar amount. This offseason has already been compared to the “Same Old Dolphins” who, before, has looked for the big fish and fizzled out during the season, only to have gaudy contracts that gives the team cap issues for years. This is different. Not only does it feel different, you can clearly see why there is a reason for optimism…well a few of them

One: Vision

The team isn’t just signing anyone. Or just any top free agent. The comparison with teams of old, starts and ends with the team spending money. The first difference is the Dolphins are signing young players that fit a mold of versatility. We can start with Flowers, who has been graded better as a guard than tackle but can play tackle if needed. Shaq Lawson can play both sides of the defensive line, and the “big” signing Byron Jones can play both CB and Safety. Its literally scary what the team can do and how different the defense can look from on play to another. Brian Flores came in saying he wants players that can do different things, we are getting rid of the one trick ponies, or the players that aren’t happy with multiple roles and signing players that do.

Two: Prudent Spending

For all the money that the team has spent, there’s been a rule of thumb with each contract. The team can get out of each deal in two years if those players don’t play up to potential. On the flip side of that, each player who has signed for a Three year or less deal knows that the new CBA allows the Cap to expand exponentially in the middle years of the agreement. Each of those players are able to come in and prove themselves and cash out in 3 years, even Jones, who signed a 5-year agreement.

Three: Free Agent Appeal

The most palatable difference between well run organizations and bad ones shows up during the offseason. It is most visible when players have the opportunity to choose who they go to. Don’t believe me? Look at what’s going on in Houston, who, led by a Coach/GM who appears to be selling players for pennies on the dollar because he isn’t liked. Look at the social media responses by Cam Newton, Yannick Ngakoue, and Darius Slay. On the Flip side of that, look at players like Ted Karras, who left money on the table from New England, to take less on a prove it deal to come to Miami. Look at Todd Gurley who seems to be interested in Miami. If that’s not enough evidence, look at the draft, where top QB’s joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert all have previously stated they would love to play here.

The team appears to be turning in the right direction and it starts with Brian Flores, who took a team of JAGS (Just Another Guy) and won 5 games, when the general consensus was that we wouldn’t win any. Raise a toast to what the Dolphins have done so far. This team will be fun to watch for years to come.

