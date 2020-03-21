On this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by Miami Dolphins super-fan Frank the Tank from Barstool Sports. We get Frank’s opinion on this past weeks signings made by the Dolphins during the first week of free agency. what he thinks of Brian Flores, which quarterback he wants to see Miami select in this upcoming NFL Draft, and his take on Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and what that means for the AFC East moving forward.

