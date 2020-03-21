Free agency started on time for the NFL, and with a bang for the Miami Dolphins. The rebuild of this roster is in full swing as Chris Grier and company gobble up ten (TEN!!!) new players in the opening days of the league’s new year.

Sam and Chris breakdown each new pick up, how they fit and what this means for the draft in April. We also take a stab an which of these players will be considered a “phin” when it is all said and done, who who is just here for a quick bus stop.

