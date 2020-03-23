On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the current state of the Dolphins offensive line and what role Julien Davenport may have in 2020. Is he just a back-up swing tackle? Could he be a fall-back option at right tackle to start the year? We go over what Miami has done with their offensive line. Also, Tome and Mike have their 2nd mock draft of the year where they alternate picks in round one. Who does Miami select at picks 5, 18, and 26….tune in listen and find out.

