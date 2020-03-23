Most years I only do one Mock Draft per season and it is the week before the NFL draft takes place in late-April. Because I am under quarantine at this point in time and stuck at home and working from home because of the craziness that is taking place in the world these days, well it looks like I will be doing more than one mock draft this year. With this first mock draft I am doing I have projected/predicted some trades I think that may take place at this time. Granted free agency is only a week old so there are still numerous quality free agents on the market at this moment in time, so this mock will change some in the coming weeks as we get closer to the NFL draft, but as of today here is my first mock draft of 2020.

Being a Miami Dolphins website this first mock draft I did is very Miami Dolphins heavy. I have Miami making three trades in round 1 and making four total picks in Round 1.

1.Cincinnati– Joe Burrow QB-LSU

2. Washington– Chase Young- Edge-Ohio St

3. Miami (TRADE: Miami gets Pick #3 and Lions Get #5 and #26)—Chargers hold a higher 2nd round pick than Miami, so Fins MUST overpay a bit– Tua Tagovaoila-QB-Alabama

4. NY Giants– Jeffrey Okudah-CB- Ohio St

5. Detroit Lions– Isaiah Simmons-LB-Clemson

6. LA Chargers–Justin Herbert-QB-Oregon

7. Carolina– Derrick Brown-DT-Auburn

Check out all of the Shows from This week. And more to come… https://t.co/p3xK5PGB74 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) March 20, 2020

8. Arizona–Tristian Wirfs-OT-Iowa

9. Jacksonville– Javon Kinlaw-DT-South Carolina

10. Denver (TRADE: Denver gets #10 and Cleveland gets #15, #77, and #118) Jedrick Wills-OT-Alabama

11. NY Jets–Jerry Jeudy-WR-Alabama

12. Las Vegas–CJ Henderson-CB-Florida

13. San Francisco–Trevon Diggs-CB-Alabama

14. Las Vegas (TRADE: Tampa gets picks #19 and #80 and the Raiders get pick #14) Henny Ruggs-WR-Alabama

15. Cleveland (from earlier Cleveland trade) –Mekhi Becton-OT-Louisville

16. Atlanta–K’Lavon Chaisson-Edge-LSU

17. Dallas–CeeDee Lamb-WR-Oklahoma

18. Miami–Andrew Thomas-OT-Georgia

19. Tampa Bay (from earlier trade)-D’Andre Smith-RB-Georgia

20. Minnesota (TRADE: Minnesota gets pick #20 and Jacksonville gets Pick #22 and Minnesota’s 2021 3rd rounder)–Yetur Gross-Matos-Edge-Penn St

21. Philadelphia –Justin Jefferson-WR-LSU

22. Jacksonville (from earlier Minnesota trade)-Jordan Love-QB-Utah St

23. New England–AJ Epenesa-Edge-Iowa

24. New Orleans–Kristian Fulton-CB-LSU

25. Miami (TRADE: Miami gets pick #25 and Minnesota gets pick #56 plus Miami’s 2021 1st round pick)–JK Dobbins-RB-Ohio St

26. Detroit (from earlier Miami Trade)-AJ Terrell-CB-Clemson

27. Seattle–Zach Baun-Edge-Wisconsin

28. Baltimore–Patrick Queen-LB-LSU

29. Tennessee–Josh Jones-OT-Houston

30. Green Bay–Denzel Mims-WR-Baylor

31. San Francisco–Tee Higgins-WR-Clemson

32. Miami (TRADE: KC gets #39, #153, #154, #246 Miami gets pick #32) KC only has 5 picks entering this draft, they move back 7 spots and get three more picks)–Xavier McKinney-S-Alabama

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE