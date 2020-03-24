On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the report that the Miami Dolphins were talking to Jadeveon Clowney about a possible contract last week. Should Miami have pulled the trigger on that and made a formal offer? Or was Miami right to walk away and look in a different direction. We also talk about Mike’s Mock Draft 1.0 that is up on the website which leads to a larger discussion about the Dolphins running back situation as they head into the draft and why it may be imperative for Miami to land D’Andre Swift or JK Dobbins and not settle for a running back in the middle to late rounds of this draft. We close the show talking about Tua and why it appears half of the Miami Dolphins fan-base really really do not like him already and he isn’t even a member of the Dolphins. And should he get selected by Miami are we for more years of a divided fan-base over the quarterback like we had with Ryan Tannehill for so many years?

