On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast I am joined by DouglieDoWrong who runs one of the if not the largest Miami Dolphins YouTube channel out there to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We go over the Dolphins draft strategy in Round 1 around pick #5 and what they need to do to ensure they get the quarterback they want. We get Doug’s thoughts on free agency and the approach Miami took there. Plus we look at the AFC East landscape and the Patriots life after Brady issues and how that ties into the Miami Dolphins.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley.

