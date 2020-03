On this week’s Landon and Jeff show, the boys make their way to early draft picks for rounds 1-3, discus AFC pretenders and contenders, and discuss some new logos for the LA teams. The Landon and Jeff Show is the only place where you can get a 14 year old’s take on the Miami Dolphins along with his dad’s. It can only be heard on DolphinsTalk.com

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE