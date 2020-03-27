On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about the Dolphins quarterback situation as we sit one month out from the NFL Draft. We first talk about the latest rumors out there that the Miami Dolphins may be a landing spot for Cam Newton. Tom and Mike go over the PRO’s and CON’s of signing Newton and debate if it makes any sense at all for Miami to even consider signing Cam. Then the discussion turns to who Mike things Miami will select in Rd 1 at quarterback next month when all is said and done and Tom shares his thoughts on the matter as well.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

