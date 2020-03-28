It is an understatement to say that Miami Dolphins fans have suffered for the last twenty years. A Franchise that had been known for winning, due to their success in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, hasn’t been able to return to that top form that some fans were blessed to see. However, as the ghosts of Don Shula, Dan Marino, Jason Taylor and other Dolphins greats fade, we turn our attention to today, the 2020 Miami Dolphins.

During the beginning of the 2019 season Dolphins fans were suffering. They were going through one of the worst seasons statistically in NFL history and were on pace for their thirteenth losing season since the turn of the century. Not to mention, the national sports media outlets were absolutely ripping the Dolphins apart for allegedly “tanking” and purposely throwing the season away.

However, things took a positive spin rather quickly, DeVante Parker took a monstrous leap and became one of the top receivers in the league, prior to tearing his ACL, receiver Preston Williams looked like a star in the making, tight end Mike Gesicki also made major strides in the passing game, and the defense despite lack of talent was playing at a top tier level. The biggest positive however, is that the Dolphins were winning football games. After starting the season with losing the first seven games, the Dolphins won six of their last nine games, which included a thrilling win against the New England Patriots in Foxboro on the last game of the season, ending the year on a positive note.

Now let’s fast forward to more recently, free agency. The Dolphins are coming off a fantastic end to the season, head coach Brain Flores’ culture is finally taking shape, and on top of all that the Dolphins have the most amount of cap space to spend in the league, and boy did the Dolphins splash that cash. In free agency, the Dolphins added two big names on the defensive side of the ball in cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Kyle Van Noy, both elite and top players at their position. The Dolphins also signed defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah to great value contracts. They also added running back Jordan Howard to the backfield, on a very low risk high reward deal.

This brings us to today, the most important part of the most important offseason in Miami Dolphins history, the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins enter the draft as the league leader in draft picks with fourteen, but the real reason why this draft is the key to the Dolphins success, is because they will select their franchise quarterback, something the Dolphins have been unable to find since the great Dan Marino retired. While I have my own personal preference of who I believe the Dolphins should draft *cough cough* Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow *cough cough*, the main thing I want is the Dolphins to get their guy, no matter who they believe that to be. I really hope, actually… I beg general manager Chris Grier and other Dolphins leaders to not settle. For too long this franchise has settled for mediocre seasons, players, or coaches. This needs to be a new era of Miami Dolphins football, one that resembles the Dolphins of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. For that to happen, the Dolphins have to be aggressive and go get their guy, if that means trading up for LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow or Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa so be it, just don’t settle!

Because the fact of the matter is, while the Free agency splashes are awesome, and Brain Flores appears to be the real deal, none of it matters unless you get a franchise quarterback, one that can win super bowls. The Dolphins have their chance, all they have to do is pick the right guy,, their guy, and the long suffering of Dolphins fans could end… no pressure!

Alex Masferrer

