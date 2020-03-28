For those that do not know Trent Dilfer was hired by Tua and his camp to work with him during the pre-draft process. Dilfer went on the Rich Eisen Show to talk about Tua, his health, how he is feeling and doing in the lead up to the draft. Now, take what is being said with a grain of salt since Tua is paying Dilfer to work with him. So. Dilfer clearly won’t say anything negative about Tua or his health at this time. With that said, Dilfer provides some nice insight into Tua the person, the competitor, and what they are doing at this time in his rehab.

