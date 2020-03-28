On Thursday I was invited by the Miami Dolphins to join their virtual Q & A with the current group of free agents the organization has recently signed. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak at this time, NFL organizations have been unable to hold formal in person press conferences of any kind so the Miami Dolphins took an interesting approach by giving the media an opportunity to speak to the players by video conference. The Dolphins have since made those videos available to the general public and you can view them below.

