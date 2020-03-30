On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we talk about all the latest news around the Miami Dolphins and the lead up to the NFL Draft. We go over the NFL rules on how many players teams can talk with and how NFL teams can talk to players in the lead up to next month’s draft. We also tell you a few names of players who Miami has already scheduled video conferences with. In regards to the Dolphins salary cap situation we go over that and tell you exactly how much money the Dolphins have under the salary cap at this time and what they changes they did with a few of the contracts of some of the free agents they signed to get to that. I also go over my mock draft 2.0 that dropped on Sunday and tell you why I had Miami select the guys they did in the mock draft.

