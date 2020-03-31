Louis Ragone and Kirk Marks join Michael Fink to discuss Miami’s options in the NFL Draft. We talk Quarterbacks and what we’d like to see happen. Opinions vary on what the plan should be. We also look at some TE’s that we’d consider later in the draft as our depth there is weak.
