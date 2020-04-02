On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we are joined by Miami Dolphins beat reporter Hal Habib from the Palm Beach Post to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We talk about the moves Chris Grier and the Dolphins made in free agency, the coaching staff shake-up Brian Flores did with his assistants since the end of the 2019 season, and of course we talk about the upcoming draft and which quarterback may be the best fit for the Dolphins.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE