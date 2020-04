This past year was the 10th Anniversary of the MetLife Takeover when the Dolphins played the NY Jets on Dec 8th, 2019. For those of you who missed it or were unable to attend check out the recently released video recapping this past years event and all of the festivities.

2019 #MetLifeTakeover from Dolfans NYC on Vimeo.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE