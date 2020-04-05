As my Stay at Home/Lockdown/House Arrest continues thanks to the coronavirus I have time to do another mock draft. I have said previously that most years, I only did one mock draft and it was the week of the actual NFL draft. This year I am pumping out mock drafts weekly to the point I have been given the nickname “Mikey Mock Drafts” by some of my friends and business associates.

With this mock draft I am throwing in a little twist and doing something different. Being the owner of this website, I get tons of feedback via social media and email every day regarding things that I may have said in an article, on twitter, or on a podcast. I would say a small vocal minority of fans when they reach out to me will tell me something along the lines of ….”Miami shouldn’t draft a quarterback at pick #5 because they have no offensive line. Fix the offensive line first then draft a quarterback.”

Every time someone tells me that I chuckle and roll my eyes. What the Dolphins (or any NFL team for that matter) can’t walk and chew gum at the same time?! They can’t add a quarterback at pick #5 and improve the offensive line in the same offseason or the same draft? Especially with 14 picks in this upcoming draft. Give me a break.

So, to appease that small portion of the fan-base and just for fun I am going to play out this scenario to see if it makes any sense at all with my mock draft below. The Dolphins stay at pick #5 and pass on quarterback.

**********************JUST TO BE CLEAR I AM NOT SAYING I AGREE WITH THIS STRATEGY, IN FACT I 100% DISAGREE WITH IT! THIS IS JUST AN EXERCISE TO SEE WHAT MIAMI’S THREE PICKS IN ROUND ONE WOULD POSSIBLY LOOK LIKE IF THEY IGNORED THE QUARTERBACK POSITION TILL LATER IN THE DRAFT OR 2021****************************

1.Cincinnati– Joe Burrow QB-LSU

2. Washington– Chase Young- Edge-Ohio St

3. Detroit— Jeffrey Okudah-CB- Ohio St

4. NY Giants– Isaiah Simmons-LB-Clemson

5. Miami–Mekhi Becton-OT-Louisville

Remember, the point of this mock draft is “WHAT IF” the Dolphins pass on quarterback at pick #5 and round one all together. Well, lets get the ball rolling and at pick #5 the Dolphins select Mekhi Becton the #1 offensive tackle on most teams draft boards. Becton is a monster of a man standing 6’7″ and weighing 364 lbs. Not to mention hecan play both left tackle and right tackle, but being selected this high Miami will pencil him in at left tackle. Dolphins offensive line you could say would almost be fixed landing a top left tackle like this heading into the 2020 season with Becton-Flowers-Karras-??-Davis. And for the ?? at right guard you would have an open competition of Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun. Or, obvioulsy Miami could look to add another offensive linemen with one of their selections in round 1 or two who could also be a plug-n-play day one starter. Let’s see if that happens.

6. LA Chargers– Tua Tagovaoila-QB-Alabama

7. Carolina– Derrick Brown-DT-Auburn

8. Arizona– Tristian Wirfs-OT-Iowa

9. Jacksonville–Justin Herbert-QB-Oregon

10. Cleveland–Jedrick Wills-OT-Alabama

11. NY Jets–Jerry Jeudy-WR-Alabama

12. Las Vegas–Jordan Love-QB-Utah St

13. San Francisco–Henry Ruggs III-WR-Alabama

14. Tampa Bay—Andrew Thomas-OT-Georgia

15. Denver –CeeDee Lamb-WR-Oklahoma

16. Atlanta–CJ Henderson-CB-Florida

17. Dallas–Kristian Fulton-CB-LSU

18. Miami–Javon Kinlaw-DT-South Carolina

Ok, so even if Miami just wanted to wait to get a QB later in round 1 that opportunity has come and gone as both Herbert and Love have already been selected. So, Miami goes BPA (best player available) and takes Kinlaw to fill a void at defensive tackle. Miami did a lot in free agency to add defensive ends and bolster that defensive line but the center of that defensive line still needs some work. Kinlaw at 324 lbs is someone who when on his game can be a disruptor and cause havoc on opponents offensive lines. Not to mention Godchaux is a free agent at the end of the year and he may look for a big pay day and move on so Miami has to be ready for that.

19. Las Vegas–Trevon Diggs-CB-Alabama

20. Jacksonville–Justin Jefferson-WR-LSU

21. Philadelphia –Laviska Shenault-WR-Colorado

22. Minnesota—K’Lavon Chaisson-Edge-LSU

23. New England–Kenneth Murray-LB-Oklahoma

24. New Orleans–Xavier McKinney-S-Alabama

25. Minnesota–Denzel Mims-WR-Baylor

26. Miami—D’Andre Swift-RB-Georgia

If Miami isn’t going to take a quarterback in round 1 then they better fix that running game as they will be leaning on it heavily in 2020. Adding Becton you can say makes the offensive line formidable and average to above average, so adding a big time running back like Swift gives Miami someone who is explosive both in the running game and the passing game. I KNOW….I KNOW, many of you hate drafting a running back in round 1, feel its stupid and makes no sense as you can get quality running backs in later rounds. But, with this exercise of passing on a quarterback in round 1 Miami can’t play around and hope to find one of those running back gems in the later rounds. They need to get a big-time sure fire running back and the #1 running back on most teams draft boards.

27. Seattle–AJ Epenesa-Edge-Iowa

28. Baltimore–Patrick Queen-LB-LSU

29. Tennessee–Josh Jones-OT-Houston

30. Green Bay–Tee Higgins-WR-Clemson

31. San Francisco–AJ Terrell-CB-Clemson

32. Kansas City–J.K Dobbins-RB-Ohio St

So, that is how round 1 may play out for the Dolphins should they pass on a quarterback at pick #5. Again, I DON’T LIKE THIS SCENARIO. But I figured it would be worth to play it out and see what the team may look like after round 1.

I guess the logic would be to reach on a quarterback like Jalen Hurts, Jake Fromm, or Jacob Eason at pick #39 or #56 or trade up in round 1 to get Herbert or Love. Again, not a big fan of any of those guys in round 2 and trading up for Herbert or Love, no thanks! Plus if your idea is to go with a Hurts, Fromm, or Eason I’m not sure they are any better than what Josh Rosen is today. (Remember, the Dolphins without making a few roster moves and letting a few players go do not have the salary cap space to sign a Cam Newton or Jameis Winston and sign their rookies in the draft.)

There is something to be said to build up a roster and then as the final piece to drop in a quarterback to make the team “GO” for lake of a better word. And at times I have been in favor of that strategy for other teams. In the case of the 2020 Dolphins though it just makes no sense. The Dolphins have 14 draft picks and hold the #5 overall pick. They can (and most likely will) run this draft and get who they want. So, why kick the can down the road at quarterback any more? GO GET YOUR GUY! This is not the year to pass on a quarterback or settle/reach for some mid-round guy.

