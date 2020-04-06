On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we go over an interesting draft strategy for the Miami Dolphins that hasn’t been spoken about much. The Dolphins with 14 draft picks have many options in round 1 of the NFL draft and we look at one scenario that puts quarterback on the back burner and lets Miami address some other positions first.

