Due to concerns regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Miami Dolphins today announced it will host a virtual 2020 NFL Draft party presented by Bud Light Seltzer on Thursday, April 23 in the Official Miami Dolphins Fans Group on Facebook. By joining the group, members will gain access to exclusive draft content, including interviews with draft picks, Q&As with current players and live video analysis from Dolphins analysts.

“While we remain vigilant of the ongoing situation that continues to impact so many, we hope the Facebook virtual draft party will bring fans together to celebrate our new players and interact with the team from their own homes,” said Miami Dolphins Vice President of Marketing Laura Sandall. “We look forward to welcoming the draft picks to South Florida and introducing them to the community when it is safe to do so.”

