On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have Part 4 of our Miami Dolphins draft preview. Where we preview the safeties and cornerbacks in this 2020 draft class with our draft expert Dante Collinelli from bluechipscouting.com. The Dolphins invested a lot of money in free agency into the cornerback spot with Byron Jones, but they still need to do some more work at the safety position and a few of these guys could be in play for the Dolphins in the early rounds of this draft. We break down both positions and talk about the big name guys and some sleepers to keep an eye on.

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley.

