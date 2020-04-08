Everyone has Miami drafting a Quarterback with the 5th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. What if Miami passes on Tua, Herbert, or even Love? I’ve been dreaming about what they might actually do. The beautiful thing about all of this, is that it’s all speculation until it happens. We get it, we all see the mock drafts with the Dolphins taking the next franchise Quarterback with their 1st pick.

But what if…

With the 5th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins select……. Isaiah Simmons, Linebacker, Clemson. What if that happens? Will we turn our TVs off? Will we wait further down the draft board to select the next Marino? If they pass on a quarterback with the 5th pick, is it really that bad of a decision by Miami? Should they draft the best player available or will they settle for someone they’re not in love with?

I keep thinking the Dolphins may throw a curve-ball at us on draft day. It can be the quarantine talking but what if Miami drafts Simmons, Ruggs, and Swift with the 1st round picks? And then with their 2nd pick in the 2nd round grab Jalen Hurts? Would that be a total bust move? Go into the season with Fitz, Rosen, and Hurts. I’m playing devil’s advocate; I don’t believe that this will happen but it’s a possibility.

All the quarterbacks, including Joe Burrows, have flaws. Burrows has one year of production on a loaded LSU team. Tua is held together by a bunch of medical tape with a laundry list of injuries. Herbert is a quiet person that may not do well leading a team full of grown men. Love is talented but prone to mistakes and decision making on and off the field. So, if Miami isn’t sold on one of those players then why force the issue? If they grab the best player available, then they’ll continue to wait for their franchise quarterback.

How about Josh Rosen? Is Miami really going to give up on him already? Personally, I feel like Miami gave up on him a bit too early. They gave him a couple of games and he didn’t play well. Just like many of them on the roster last year. It was a mini miracle they won 5 games with the JV team they shuffled out week to week. Fitzpatrick played surprisingly well, but he isn’t the answer. Going into the 2020 season with him as the starter is “Ok”. But not with the expectations of them not being competitive enough to win championships. Even with Brady moving on, which is a blessing, Miami is still tagged to win less than 6 games.

I do think Miami in hell or high water will take a quarterback with the 5th pick. Everyone knows if they take Tua, he’ll be injured yearly, but if they pass on him, he’ll be a hall of famer. That’s the risk that’s out with any player. Hopefully the Dolphins select the right guy to lead the franchise moving forward, if not it will be another long 2 decades. But until April 23, everyone stays safe and keep the hope alive.

As always, Phins up!!

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE