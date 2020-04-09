We are only a few weeks from what should go down as one of the weirdest drafts in NFL history; no big venues, commissioner handshakes, cameras, nor screaming fans – just names popping on the screen as picks are announced and the occasional face-time interview in between picks. This is also, quite possibly, the most important draft in Dolphins history if they hit on their picks.

In this mock, I again predict all 32 selections in round one and project possible trades that may occur. Take it with a grain of salt though, because things change rapidly this time of year and this won’t be the last mock draft before the big day.

PROJECTED TRADES:

Chargers trade up to Number 3 (Lions) – Los Angeles sends Detroit the 6th, 37th, 112th, and a 2021 1st rounder.

Dolphins trade up to Number 9 (Jaguars) – Miami sends Jacksonville the 18th, 56th, and a 2021 3rd rounder.

Colts trade back into round one to Number 30 (Packers) – Indianapolis sends Green Bay the 34th, 122nd, and a 2021 3rd rounder.

