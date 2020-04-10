The Miami Dolphins are in need of a defensive tackle to throw into the rotation with fellow lineman Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux.

And if a high-profile prospect like Auburn’s defensive tackle Derrick Brown is on the board, will the Dolphins take him over a quarterback?

It sounds silly, but perhaps.

And this is for a few reasons.

Back in February, general manager Chris Grier was asked about his ideal positional targets in the 1st round, whether it be quarterback, offensive tackle, or pass rusher. He replied: “I don’t think we can rule out anything. We have a lot of spots we need to fill.”

So, quarterback is obviously the main area of concern, but it doesn’t mean the Dolphins will necessarily take one with the No. 5 selection.

And with Grier’s previous drafts, he likes the idea of taking BPA- Best Player Available. (So, if Brown falls, would the Dolphins take him?)

And knowing the Dolphins draft history with quarterbacks post-Dan Marino, Miami hasn’t acted aggressively in the 1st-round in order to acquire one (outside of Ryan Tannehill, of course).

And with the 5th overall pick, the Dolphins could pass on Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa due to his past injuries and durability concerns.

And though the team likes Oregon’s Justin Herbert a lot, they could view Herbert’s limitations as a downfield passer as something they’d like to wait on later in the 1st round.

So, let’s just humor ourselves for a little bit with the idea of the Dolphins selecting a defensive tackle at No. 5.

According to NFL.com’s draft tracker, Derrick Brown is a Top-5 prospect coming into this draft with the ability to play odd or even fronts. Brown doesn’t get huge sack numbers but makes up for that in pressure and disruption.

Lance Zierlein, their NFL analyst, had this general take on Brown:

“Defensive tackle with rare combination of size and disruptive traits who frequently bludgeoned inferior competition across from him. Brown’s snap quickness allows him to take muddy running lanes by re-setting the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to power into gaps, but he really shines when he drops his anchor to stall double-teams or punch, press and prey on runners as a two-gapper. Brown’s upright rush style means he might be more of a pressure rusher than a sack-man, but he should keep improving as a rusher with more dedication to the craft. He could become a high-impact starter early in his career with an All-Pro ceiling and good starter floor.”

Keep in mind, Davon Godchaux is entering his 4th and final year of his contract which will make him an unrestricted free agent by the start of the 2021 season. So, the Dolphins will not only need to find a defensive tackle for the rotation, but possibly a starter at the position if Godchaux departs from Miami following the 2020 season.

Derrick Brown could fill that future starting role while contributing as a rotational player during his rookie year.

Probably not what Dolphins fans want, but something to think about.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE