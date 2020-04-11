With just under two weeks the go the draft is almost hear and then no more smoke screens and so forth. I decided to get into the fun and do my own mock draft in this one there are no trades. I know that won’t happen in all likely hood. Here is what I’ve come up with.

Cincinnati- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Washington- Chase Young, DE, Ohio State Detroit- Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State New York Giants- Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson Miami- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama LA Chargers- Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Carolina-Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Arizona- Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa Jacksonville- Jedrick Wills Jr, OT, Alabama Cleveland- Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville New York Jets- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Las Vegas Raiders- Cee Dee Lamb, WR, Clemson San Francisco 49ers- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama Tampa Bay- Jordan Love, QB, Utah Denver- Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Atlanta- K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Dallas- CJ Henderson, CB, LSU Miami- Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Las Vegas Raiders- AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson Jacksonville- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Philadelphia- Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Minnesota- Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson’ New England- AJ Epensa, DE, Iowa New Orleans- Patrick Queen, LB, LSU Minnesota- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St Miami- Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama Seattle- Austin Jackson, OT, USC Baltimore- Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin Tennessee- Joshua Jones, OT, Houston Green Bay- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St San Francisco 49ers- Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah Kansas City- Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

I know he has injury concern and I’m not convinced he will be taken by the Dolphins, but he can make all of the throws and is very accurate. If the Dolphins take him, he can sit on the bench all year and not take a snap with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen in front of him. On top of that, he can continue to rehab his hip and get ready for 2021. It’s a great scenario for him. Frankly any quarterback the Dolphins take doesn’t have to play right away, but I’m sticking with Tua in this process.

The Dolphins snagging Thomas at 18 would be a dream. I’m not sure he will fall into the Dolphins lap, but with this draft loaded with receivers I think there will be a run on the position and a team like the Jets might take one considering they lost their top receiver in Robby Anderson. The Bucs taking Love I know is a curveball, but they could have him sit behind Tom Brady and when he is done in two years can slide right in and play. Thomas would fill the biggest hole on this team at offensive tackle. The Dolphins don’t have a starter on the left side and badly need to come out of this draft with one period.

Pick 26 the Dolphins could go several ways. I take McKinney because they need a free safety and would give the team more versatility in the secondary. They could move Bobby McCain back to the slot. McKinney can also play several positions in the secondary and would add value for the Dolphins. The Dolphins could take a running back, but I think they can address that in round 2.

That’s what I see right now. Like a lot of mock drafts there are some debatable picks and we can all go back and forth on it. Let me know what you think.

