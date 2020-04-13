In addition to the work the Albert Wilson Foundation does in its community, in today’s challenging times, it continues to raise funds to purchase critical needs for Broward-based nonprofit, HANDY (Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth). All funds raised will go directly towards urgent needs for HANDY’s youth, such as food assistance, emergency financial assistance, housing assistance and case management services.

While this is a difficult time for everyone, the hardship for those in foster and relative/nonrelative care associated with the child dependency system, are especially severe. Please click the link below to make a donation. Any contribution amount will go a long way to help!

DONATE TO THE ALBERT WILSON FOUNDATION: Click Here

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE