“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about his gut feeling on what he feels Miami will do with the 5th pick in the NFL draft. Will it be a QB? If so what QB? Or wont it be a QB at all? Listen below and find out.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE