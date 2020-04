Season 3 begins! Since they last did a podcast, there have been a lot of coaching changes under Flores. Free agency kicked off, and the Dolphins flung their doors open to many new players – each is discussed. Finally, the draft is less than two weeks away and they review the picks, draft philosophy, trade thoughts, and opinions on who they want the Dolphins to draft.

