Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio and CBS SportsNetwork shares his thoughts on how he thinks the Miami Dolphins are moving in the right direction and how they will own the 2020 NFL Draft. He gives his thoughts on if Miami should select Herbert or Tua and also makes some first round predictions for the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins will own the NFL Draft | CBS Sports Daily Take Adam Schein believes that the Dolphins are poised to have a fantastic draft this year and are positioned to have a great future. Posted by CBS Sports on Monday, April 13, 2020

