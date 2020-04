“The BigO” Orlando Alzugaray of SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio talks about silly Dolphins Fans who say “I’m done with the Dolphins if they select ___ in the draft.” And other dumb statements where Dolphins fans are always threatening to quit being a fan of the team if such and such happens.

