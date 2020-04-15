We’ve talked enough about the 5th overall pick for the Miami Dolphins. Everyone has talked enough about it. The consensus around the league and media is that Miami will be taking a quarterback with that selection.

So, let’s talk about the 18th overall pick which the Dolphins acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick.

By now, all Miami Dolphins fans know that the team needs an offensive tackle. Two tackles, actually. And one could land to them at No. 18.

Georgia’s Andrew Thomas could potentially be there still sitting on the board.

And I mean potentially.

Offensive tackles have such a desired market. And most of that is a biproduct of the importance of the quarterback position. It seems like every draft in the modern-day era we’ve seen a handful of tackles go in the 1st round.

CBS has Thomas ranked as an borderline Top-10 prospect, whereas NFL.com’s draft tracker has Thomas inside the Top 20. NFL teams don’t normally go by the analysts draft board of best prospects, but here’s to hoping that Thomas falls to the Dolphins.

Coming from Georgia, Andrew Thomas has the prototypical size (6’5, 315lbs) to be an NFL offensive tackle. He started out as a true freshman at right tackle, had much success, and switched over to left tackle, and eventually was responsible for protecting QB-prospect Jake Fromm’s blindside. Thomas also created holes and running lanes for one of the draft’s hot young running back prospects– D’Andre Swift.

Thomas has the skills and tape to be effective as a run blocker and as a pass protector. He’s not overwhelmingly powerful, but he has the strength push defenders around. Occasionally, Thomas can get himself in trouble by reaching for fast edge rushers or blitzes in pass-pro, but that’s something he should be able to clean up with coaching and self-awareness. For the most part, Thomas is technically sound.

Because he played at Georgia, Thomas was able to face quality competition against players that would eventually move on to the NFL.

Walter football and NFL.com’s analyst Lance Zierlein both believe Andrew Thomas can enter the league and find success at either tackle position while having the chance to become one of the better tackles in the league over time.

Zierlein compared Thomas to former Dolphins right tackle Ja’Wuan James, a player who wasn’t exactly great, but was a well-rounded tackle for Miami and occasionally flashed upper-tier ability. Unfortunately, James lack of durability led him to fall out of favor with the Dolphins and eventually his current team’s fanbase–the Denver Broncos. So far as a collegiate player, Thomas doesn’t show a habit of missing games, so the Dolphins don’t have to worry about that.

Here is Zierlein’s overall assessment of Andrew Thomas:

“Three-year starter and current bell cow of a line that is a consistent front-runner for the Joe Moore Award. He’s played both tackle spots but may get first crack at playing on the left side, due to the dearth of talent there. Thomas is a gritty player with above-average recovery talent to “get the job done” when his process breaks down. He’s a Day 1 starter who comes in well-coached and technically savvy, but occasional leaning, lunging and inconsistent knee bend in pass pro could be isolated and attacked by pass-rush wolves looking to feast if he doesn’t get those areas cleaned up.”

Currently, Miami has Julien Davenport, Jesse Davis, and Adam Pankey as players listed at the tackle position. However, Davenport is more of a spot-starter than an answer at the position, Davis is a versatile lineman who the Dolphins appear to ideally like to keep at guard, and Pankey has only played in 2 games with 1 start.

Thomas should be able to jump in and immediately contribute to this Dolphins offensive line in 2020.

