Louis Ragone joins Michael Fink to discuss what we’d do if we weren’t taking a QB at #5. We talk QB’s because we always talk QB’s. We talk tackles. centers and guards. We discuss virtual camp and the positives of it. We talk about our thoughts on leaks. Is it better to be lucky than good? Should Grier’s job be in jeopardy if they take Tua and he fails? We give you our thoughts. We talk about the need for a strong backup if you do draft Tua. Is the answer on the roster? We get back to talking offensive lines and the need for quality depth. Lou gets riled up over the cost of player contracts and how it hurts the team, the league, and us as fans.