This afternoon I was invited to join the Chris Grier pre-draft press conference. The Dolphins general manager went over a lot of topics including what its like drafting remotely this year with the odd circumstances around this draft, the number of players he feels is worthy of being the 5th overall pick of the draft, when the final quarterback rankings were set, and so much more. Watch the press conference below.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE