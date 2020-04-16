On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast we have Part 5 of our Miami Dolphins draft preview. Where we preview the linebackers and quarterbacks in this 2020 draft class with our draft expert Dante Collinelli from bluechipscouting.com. The Dolphins are clearly in the market for a quarterback and we go through the top prospects and give you our perspective on them. We also go over the inside linebackers and outside linebackers and who may be a good fit for the Dolphins.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN GOOGLE PLAY, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: CLICK HERE